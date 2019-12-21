Freicoin (FRC) Price Hits $0.0029

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Freicoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $160,080.00 and $13.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,633,862 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

