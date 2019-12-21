Frontdoor’s (FTDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. Frontdoor has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.68.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.14 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

