FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.20 Million

Analysts predict that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will announce sales of $132.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FTS International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. FTS International reported sales of $248.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year sales of $764.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $758.07 million to $769.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $643.39 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $675.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 49.11%.

FTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

FTS International stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. FTS International has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $12.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FTS International in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

