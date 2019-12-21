Function X Tops 24 Hour Volume of $145,242.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and $145,242.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057962 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00087442 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00065674 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,171.48 or 0.99921146 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,261,077 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

