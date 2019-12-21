Futurepia (PIA) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Futurepia (CURRENCY:PIA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Futurepia has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Futurepia coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Futurepia has a market cap of $2.00 million and $5,727.00 worth of Futurepia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Futurepia Coin Profile

Futurepia’s total supply is 22,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,238,384 coins. Futurepia’s official message board is medium.com/futurepia. Futurepia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Futurepia is /r/Futurepia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Futurepia’s official website is futurepia.io.

Futurepia Coin Trading

Futurepia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futurepia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futurepia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Futurepia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

