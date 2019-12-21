Game.com (GTC) Hits One Day Volume of $952,862.00

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $952,862.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitForex, HADAX and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.06735647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001382 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.