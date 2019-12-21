Garlicoin Hits Market Cap of $26,669.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $26,669.00 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 52,923,675 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.