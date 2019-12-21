GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,429,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,386,000 after buying an additional 286,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GasLog by 33.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GasLog by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GasLog by 37.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 292,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in GasLog by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 639,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,486. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $824.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. GasLog has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

