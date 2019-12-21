Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Gear Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE GXE opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.0101099 EPS for the current year.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

