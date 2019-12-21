Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Beacon Securities

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Beacon Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of $96.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.0101099 earnings per share for the current year.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

