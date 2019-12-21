Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox and The Rock Trading. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $2.62 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01186477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,764,006 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

