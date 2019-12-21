General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $659,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $17,543,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 289.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 335,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. General Mills has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

