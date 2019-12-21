Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Raymond James began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average is $99.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

