GeoCoin Trading 2% Lower This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $557,062.00 and approximately $350.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00557206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087313 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011684 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008572 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

