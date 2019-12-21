GET Protocol (GET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,965.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $34,965.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003495 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.43 or 0.06678420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

