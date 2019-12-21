Gexan Market Capitalization Tops $25,640.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Gexan coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market capitalization of $25,640.00 and $11,210.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gexan has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,678,383 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,590 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

