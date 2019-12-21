Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GBNXF. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $20.44 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

