GINcoin (GIN) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a total market cap of $57,550.00 and $1,218.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.01787841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.02617501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00558415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00636546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056668 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014033 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,862,827 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,817 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

