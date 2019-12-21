GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

GVDNY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.86. 15,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.89.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

