Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $5,771.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00558787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008474 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

