GoByte (GBX) Price Up 0.1% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $148,171.00 and approximately $10,867.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000133 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,543,432 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

