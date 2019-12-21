GoldCoin (GLC) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $558,890.00 and approximately $23,936.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00556481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008537 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000514 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

