Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $117.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.18.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $173.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $3,028,635 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $968,241,000 after buying an additional 68,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,474,000 after purchasing an additional 326,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $115,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 657,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

