Gossipcoin (GOSS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $142.00

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Gossipcoin has a total market cap of $15,810.00 and approximately $142.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gossipcoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Gossipcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gossipcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gossipcoin Coin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 31,415,215 coins. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossipcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossipcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.