Graft Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Graft has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Graft has a market capitalization of $259,750.00 and approximately $12,420.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00641821 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001693 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

