Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRBK. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In other Green Brick Partners news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $56,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $55,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at $644,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 129,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4,546.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 256,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

