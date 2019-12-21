Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136,894 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of GBX opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $45.95.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.