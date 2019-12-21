GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $11,676,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GreenSky by 53.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.42.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The business had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
