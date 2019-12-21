GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $11,676,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GreenSky by 53.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The business had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

