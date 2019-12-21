GridCoin Trading Down 5.9% This Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $713.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

