Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.83.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $882,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $824,130.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,117. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $137,000.

GPI stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

