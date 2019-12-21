GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen lowered GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $584.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.54.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Conifer Management, L.L.C. purchased 204,098 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,581,759.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 187,300 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $1,663,224.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,794,173 shares of company stock worth $18,403,152. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GTT Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,201,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after buying an additional 134,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,942,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,945,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,473,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 606.6% during the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 739,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 635,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.