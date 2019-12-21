Hacken (HKN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $219.00

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Hacken token can currently be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Hacken has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hacken has a market capitalization of $464,851.00 and $219.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.51 or 0.06835546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Hacken Profile

Hacken is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io. Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hacken Token Trading

Hacken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

