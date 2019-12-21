Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $19.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

