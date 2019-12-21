Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,431 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.40% of Hanmi Financial worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 39.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of HAFC opened at $20.38 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $634.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

