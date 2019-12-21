Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,415,716.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $353,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,057 shares of company stock worth $59,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.61%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

