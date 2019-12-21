Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002454 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $63,736.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.01787841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.02617501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00558415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00636546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056668 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,176,947 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

