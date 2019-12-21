HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of analysts have commented on HDS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in HD Supply by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 679,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 219,167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDS stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $40.27. 1,567,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.