Head to Head Analysis: Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) vs. CBIZ (NASDAQ:CBZ)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CBIZ alerts:

This table compares CBIZ and Limelight Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $922.00 million 1.67 $61.57 million $1.09 25.78 Limelight Networks $195.67 million 2.34 $9.84 million ($0.02) -196.50

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.51% 11.36% 5.34% Limelight Networks -12.84% -14.82% -11.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CBIZ and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Limelight Networks 0 2 1 0 2.33

Limelight Networks has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than CBIZ.

Volatility and Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBIZ beats Limelight Networks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.