Head to Head Analysis: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) vs. Kidoz (NYSE:KDOZF)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Manchester United alerts:

83.2% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United 2.15% 8.44% 2.55% Kidoz -68.61% -9.95% -9.59%

Risk and Volatility

Manchester United has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manchester United and Kidoz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $830.29 million 0.92 $24.43 million $0.32 59.50 Kidoz $110,000.00 348.06 -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Manchester United has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Manchester United and Kidoz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manchester United currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.04%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Kidoz.

Summary

Manchester United beats Kidoz on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application in 167 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,989 seats. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.