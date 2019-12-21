Head-To-Head Survey: 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY)

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MERLIN ENTERTAI/S and 5N Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MERLIN ENTERTAI/S $2.25 billion 2.65 $307.00 million N/A N/A 5N Plus $217.99 million 0.60 $13.97 million N/A N/A

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

Profitability

This table compares MERLIN ENTERTAI/S and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MERLIN ENTERTAI/S N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus 2.86% 5.45% 2.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MERLIN ENTERTAI/S and 5N Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MERLIN ENTERTAI/S 1 3 0 0 1.75 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S beats 5N Plus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands. It also operates resort theme parks under the Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Gardaland, Heide Park, THORPE PARK Resort, and Warwick Castle brands; and LEGOLAND parks under the LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND Windsor, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai, and LEGOLAND Japan brands. The company operates approximately 120 attractions, 18 hotels, and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin Entertainments plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Poole, the United Kingdom.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services. Its products are associated with various metals, including cadmium, gallium, germanium, indium, and tellurium. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment principally manufactures and sells refined bismuth and bismuth chemicals, low melting-point and optical alloys, and refined selenium and selenium chemicals. Its products are used in the pharmaceutical, animal health, electronics, and industrial applications, as well as in the animal-feed industry. The company also offers semiconductor compounds and wafers; and fine metallic powders. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

