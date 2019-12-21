Helium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Helium has a market capitalization of $153,241.00 and $21.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007553 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,272,191 coins and its circulating supply is 11,923,811 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.