Herbalist Token (HERB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Herbalist Token has a market cap of $13,392.00 and $2,935.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Herbalist Token has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Herbalist Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Herbalist Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01199938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Herbalist Token Token Profile

Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 tokens. The official website for Herbalist Token is www.herbalisttoken.com. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Herbalist Token Token Trading

Herbalist Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Herbalist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Herbalist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Herbalist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Herbalist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Herbalist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.