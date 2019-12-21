Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.87. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

