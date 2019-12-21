HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Reaches $313,908.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $313,908.00 and $3,979.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,612,985 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

