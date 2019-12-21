Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

HRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart purchased 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,417.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 306,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,185. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 535,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,436,000.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The company had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

