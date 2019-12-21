HOLD (HOLD) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. HOLD has a market cap of $425,021.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOLD has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.