Holo (HOT) Hits Market Cap of $104.87 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Holo has a total market capitalization of $104.87 million and $4.75 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Holo has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Holo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Liqui, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,506,838,214 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ABCC, WazirX, LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Binance, Liqui and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

