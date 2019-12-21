Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have commented on HOMB. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 274.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 526.8% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.