Honest Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Honest token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a total market cap of $256,174.00 and approximately $714.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Honest

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,022,073 tokens. Honest's official website is honestmining.com. Honest's official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

