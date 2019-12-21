HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, HOQU has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $234,113.00 and approximately $22,987.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit, HitBTC, BitForex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

